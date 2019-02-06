Home
Services
Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Sproul & Lawrence Rds
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 356-8080
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Frank C. Videon Funeral Home
2001 Sproul Rd.
Broomall, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Kelley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Kelley Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph Kelley Sr. Obituary
Joseph E. Kelley, Sr., on Feb. 3, 2019, age 87 of West Chester since 1968. Born in Philadelphia, and attended Upper Darby High School. He was a US Navy Veteran during the Korean War and started working as a mechanic at Frank C. Videon Chrysler in Newtown Square, he went on to open his own shop Joe Kelley Repairs, that he operated until semi retiring in 1988. He married the former Audrey Moyer in 1962, who passed away in 1995. He is survived by his children, Karen Kelley of West Chester, and Joseph E. (Heather) Kelley, Jr. of York, PA, two granddaughters, a step-son Jeff Moyer, a sister-in-law Mary Ann Bannon, a sister Kathleen Perri. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Harry, Victor Kelley and Laura Brown. Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral service on Thursday, Feb. 14th at 11:00 AM in the Frank C. Videon Funeral Home, 2001 Sproul Rd., Broomall, PA, where friends may call after 10:00 AM. Memorial gifts may be sent in his name to the , 1815 Market St., Phila., PA 19103.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Download Now