Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home Inc
339 W Kings Hwy
Coatesville, PA 19320
(610) 384-7191
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home Inc
339 W Kings Hwy
Coatesville, PA 19320
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home Inc
339 W Kings Hwy
Coatesville, PA 19320
Joseph Kovalovich

Joseph Kovalovich Obituary
Joseph Thomas Kovalovich 82, of Coatesville, passed away May 14, 2019. He was born and raised in Atlas, PA until he joined the Navy in 1957. He was an Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd class Utility E4 on the Saratoga and honorably discharged in 1962.
Joe enrolled at Bloomsburg University graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Speech and Hearing Science and received a Master's Degree in Audiology from Temple University. He married Eileen Donlan of Locust Gap, PA in 1965. They resided in West Chester for 10 years and had two sons, Joel and Jason.
In 1987, Joe married Maureen Brinkworth and they have resided in Coatesville to the present.
Joe worked and retired from the Chester County Intermediate Unit as an Audiologist/hearing specialist at the Child Development Center and at most of the school districts in Chester County.
He is survived by his wife Maureen, son Joel (Gabrielle), son Jason (Carrie), sisters Theresa and Josephine (Al), grandchildren Kara Lee, Connor, Anthony and Genisse, numerous nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to a celebration of Joe's life at 11:00 am with a time of visitation from 9:30 am till the service on Friday, May 24th at Maclean Chamberlain Funeral Home, West Kings Highway, Coatesville. Interment will follow in All Souls Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the , Delaware Valley Chapter, Philadelphia, PA.
Published in Daily Local News on May 20, 2019
