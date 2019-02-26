Daily Local News Obituaries
Joseph Morelli Obituary
Joseph P. Morelli, 96, of Paoli, PA passed away on Saturday February 23, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was a 60 year parishioner of St. Norbert Church, member of the Knights of Columbus as well as a member of the Malvern Retreat House. Joseph was a 1941 graduate of T.E. High School and was also a WWII Vet. He was involved in Real Estate Management for over 50 years. Surviving are 3 siblings: John (the late Alene), Esther Morelli and Charlie (the late Marion); also surviving are many nieces & nephews as well as great nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call on Thurs. Feb. 28 at St. Norbert Church: 50 Leopard Rd., Paoli, PA from 9:30-10:30AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30AM. Entombment to follow at St. Agnes Cemetery; West Chester, PA. Arrangements Are with Alleva Funeral Home, Inc. Paoli, PA.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 27, 2019
