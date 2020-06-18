Joseph Muoio Jr. left this world to be reunited with his beloved wife, Nettie, on June 8, 2020. Joe died peacefully at his home in Kennett Square, Pa surrounded by loved ones. Joe spent the last 7 years of his life faithfully advocating for the health needs of his wife during her illness. Joe was unexpectedly diagnosed with an aggressive form of lung cancer just 3 months before his death. Joe was born in Philadelphia February 12, 1935 to Theresa and Joseph Muoio. He was a simple man who loved fishing, carpentry, and spending time with his family. After serving in the Army National Guard from 1953-1956, Joe returned to his home-town and opened up a barber shop. After many years of working his shop and honing his carpentry skills on the side, Joe met the love of his life, Antoinette (Brown) Muoio. They were soon married on February 27, 1965 and shared 55 beautiful years together. The young couple continued to reside in Philadelphia for over 30 years and raised their beloved son, Joseph, on Darien Street. Joe soon found employment with Philadelphia’s City Hall and through his talent of carpentry and management skills, worked his way up to Maintenance Supervisor where he served the city he loved for almost 20 years. Additionally, Joe helped form and co-owned Software Hut, Inc with his wife and son and served as a central figure until his retirement after 30 years. Joe is preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Antoinette (Brown) Muoio, his parents, Theresa (Truscello) and Joseph Muoio, his sister Angelina (Penny) Urbano, and brother, Pasquale (Pat). He is lovingly survived by his son and buddy, Joseph, daughter-in-law, Meg who he treated like a daughter, 2 cherished grandsons, Joseph and Matthew, brothers, Frank (Charlotte) Muoio and Vincent (Connie) Muoio as well as many nieces and nephews. Memorial gifts may be sent in his name to dresfoundation.org/donate.html or to Amedisys Foundation c/o WillowTree, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Due to the COVID environment, Joe’s Memorial Mass and interment will be scheduled when appropriate to do so. Arrnagements by Frank C. Videon, Broomall
Published in The Daily Local from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.