Joseph P. Murray III
Joseph P. Murray III, age 73, of Coatesville, PA passed away on September 2, 2020 at Brandywine Hospital. Joseph was a retired Veteran who served in the United States Army, between the years of July 26, 1966- July 25, 1968. He served one full tour in Vietnam. He has been a long time resident at the Coatesville VA. He was the Beloved Uncle of Melissa L. Jackson. Amazing Great Uncle of Daniel C. Jackson, Liliana E. Jackson, and Brayden J. Jackson. Predeceased by his Loving Brother & Best Friend Christopher J. Murray, Loving Sister-in-Law Rebecca E. Murray, Mother Evelyn M. Murray (Lagerman), Father Joseph P. Murray Jr., and Sister Pamela Murray. He is also survived by his siblings, Richard B. Murray, and Mary E. Blake. On behalf of Joseph’s family, a special thank you to all of the Coatesville VA nursing home staff. I will forever be grateful for all of the wonderful love, care, friendship, and dedication given to my Uncle. You were all truly family and will forever be in our hearts. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00am at Holy Cross Cemetery in Yeadon, PA.

Published in The Daily Local from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
