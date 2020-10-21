1/1
Joseph P. Sandoski Sr.
Joseph P. Sandoski, Sr., 96, of West End Coatesville, died on Wednesday October 21, 2020 at Brandywine Hospital. Born in Coatesville, Joe was the son of the late Julius and Susanne Fesak Sandoski. Joe was the husband of the late Mary Keretzman Sandoski who died in 1995. Joe was a Term Provider for Lukens Steel and a City of Coatesville Codes Inspector for 25 years. He proudly served in the United States Army during World War II. He is survived by a son Joseph, Jr. of Lancaster and two daughters; Susan Sandoski of Coatesville and Kathryn Catanese of Irmo, SC. Joe is also survived by 4 grandchildren: Becky Clifford, Debbie Hoopes, Elizabeth Broadbent and Kathryn Emmett Catanese and 6 great grandchildren. Joe’s Funeral Mass will be at 11 am on Monday, October 26, 2020 at St. Joseph Church, Coatesville. Visitation will be at Wentz Funeral Home, 342 E. Chestnut St. Coatesville (610) 384-0318 on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 4 to 6 pm. In order to protect those at-risk, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing while at the Church and Funeral Home. Interment with Military Honors will be in St. Cecilia Cemetery, Coatesville. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joe’s honor may be made to St. Joseph Church, 404 Charles St., Coatesville, PA 19320. To share online condolences, please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com

Published in The Daily Local from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wentz Funeral Home
342 E Chestnut St
Coatesville, PA 19320
(610) 384-0318
