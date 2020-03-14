|
|
September 19, 1950-March 11, 2020. Passed away after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Survived by Wanda Jean Nelms, his best friend and mother of children Shawn (Janelle) Snyder of Parker, CO, Kelly Chang of Centennial, CO, Kevin B. Snyder of Aurora, CO; grandchildren Connor Chang, Megan Chang, Ainsley Chang, Abigail Snyder, Delaney Chang, Cole Snyder, Alexa Snyder, Preston Snyder, Carter Snyder; brother Thomas William Snyder of Exton, PA. Preceded in death by parents Kenneth & Dorothy Snyder, brother John Eric Snyder. He worked in the insurance industry for many years and earned his C.F.P. along with numerous awards. In 1989 he was promoted and moved his family to Colorado, to run the Western Region for CNA insurance. He enjoyed swimming, playing guitar, fly fishing, scuba diving, competing in triathlons, family time especially with his nine grandchildren, his Golden Retrievers and the Colorado mountains. Celebration of Life Friday, March 20, 2020, 10:00 am, Horan & McConaty, 5303 East County Line Road, Centennial, CO 80122. Viewing 1 hour prior to service. 1950 - 2020 Joseph Robert Snyder
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 15, 2020