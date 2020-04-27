|
|
Joseph Robert Zonetti, Sr. 85 passed away from Covid-19 on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Arden Courts of King of Prussia. A private service for immediate family will be performed by the Alleva Funeral Home, Inc. and officiated by Pastor Alex Becker from Covenant Presbyterian Church, Malvern PA. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memoriam to: Arden Courts Memory Care Community ATTN: Nicole’ Cianci Groff, CDP Executive Director Arden Courts Memory Care Community 620 W. Valley Forge Road King of Prussia, PA 19406
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 28, 2020