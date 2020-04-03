Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longwood Funeral Home of Matthew Genereux
913 East Baltimore Pike
Kennett Square, PA 19348
(610) 388-6070
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Hanby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Rodney Hanby Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Rodney Hanby Jr. Obituary
Joseph Rodney Hanby, Jr., Age 85 of Kennett Square, passed away after a short illness on Mar. 29, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Born in Wilm., DE, he was the son of Joseph Rodney Hanby and Ruth Edna Magaw Hanby. Joe was the beloved husband of Kathleen Noonan Hanby, father of Colleen A. Hanby, Joseph R. Hanby, III. (Lee), David T. Hanby (Michel), Linda Greim (Tim) and Karen Berube (Michael); grandfather of Sarah, Westley, Thomas, CJ, Chris, Danny, Heather, Meghan, Zach, Ella, Owen and the late Ashleigh; sister of Janet Johnson. Services will be private. www.longwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Longwood Funeral Home of Matthew Genereux
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -