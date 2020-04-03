|
Joseph Rodney Hanby, Jr., Age 85 of Kennett Square, passed away after a short illness on Mar. 29, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Born in Wilm., DE, he was the son of Joseph Rodney Hanby and Ruth Edna Magaw Hanby. Joe was the beloved husband of Kathleen Noonan Hanby, father of Colleen A. Hanby, Joseph R. Hanby, III. (Lee), David T. Hanby (Michel), Linda Greim (Tim) and Karen Berube (Michael); grandfather of Sarah, Westley, Thomas, CJ, Chris, Danny, Heather, Meghan, Zach, Ella, Owen and the late Ashleigh; sister of Janet Johnson. Services will be private. www.longwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 5, 2020