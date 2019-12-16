Home

Joseph Rooney Jr.

Joseph Rooney Jr. Obituary
Joseph “Jay” A. Rooney, Jr., 87, of Downingtown, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at St. Martha Center in Downingtown. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Joseph A. Rooney, Sr. and Katherine Kilgallin McCaffery. Jay Rooney spent his career as a professional engineer in the steel industry, working for US Steel, Bethlehem Steel, Cosipa and Lukens Steel, as well as TAM consultants where he worked with his father and 3 brothers. He earned his BS in civil engineering at Columbia University. He loved to read historical military novels. He worked in various locations in the US as well as Brazil. He is survived by his children, Chris, Shauna (McGing), Debra (Kaup), Mike, and Eileen (Graves). Jay was predeceased by his brother Kevin, son Mark, grandson Quinn, and both grandparents, Joe and Kay Rooney. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St. Joseph Church, 332 Manor Avenue, Downingtown. Family and friends will be received from 9:45-10:45 a.m. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, West Chester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Mighty Quinn Foundation. Go to mightyquinnfoundation.org/donate.
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 20, 2019
