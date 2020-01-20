|
|
Joseph Attilio Sciarretta “Joe Rags”, 89, of Downingtown, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. An evening visitation will be held from 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, January 23rd at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown. A morning visitation will be held from 10 to 10:45 am on Friday, January 24th at St. Joseph Church, 338 Manor Ave., Downingtown, where his Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 am. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Downingtown. Please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 21, 2020