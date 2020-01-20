Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Sciarretta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Sciarretta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Sciarretta Obituary
Joseph Attilio Sciarretta “Joe Rags”, 89, of Downingtown, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. An evening visitation will be held from 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, January 23rd at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown. A morning visitation will be held from 10 to 10:45 am on Friday, January 24th at St. Joseph Church, 338 Manor Ave., Downingtown, where his Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 am. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Downingtown. Please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -