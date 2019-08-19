|
|
Joseph G. Sheller “Joe”, 92, of West Chester, passed away on Thursday, August 14, 2019, at Penn Medicine Hospice. He passed a month shy of his 70th wedding anniversary to his loving wife, Louise (nee Smyers). Born in West Chester, he was the son of the late William J. and Catherine A. (nee Smyth) Sheller. Joe was a graduate of St. Agnes High School in West Chester and was a U.S. Marine Veteran. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister, Clare Martin; his children, Linda Horn, Meg Grab and Michael Sheller. Joe was also the proud grandfather of eight and great grandfather of twelve. Joe was predeceased by his daughter, Patricia Thompson; sisters, Jean Craven, Catherine Lewis and Florence Conneen; and brothers William, Vince, Charles and Howard Sheller. Joe was known for his quick wit and laid-back attitude. Joe worked at Wyeth in West Chester for 39 years, enjoyed golfing, traveling abroad and in the US with his wife, and camping at Rickers Pond in Vermont for over 40 years. Joe especially enjoyed his daily crossword puzzles, watching the Flyers, Eagles and Phillies, and sipping a Manhattan. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, at St. Agnes Church, 233 W. Gay Street, West Chester, PA 19380, where the family will receive guests starting at 9 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Arrangements are being handled by Founds – Feryo Cremation & Burial Services, LLC., West Chester, 610-696-0134. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.foundsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 20, 2019