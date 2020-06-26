Joseph T. Cunnane, 77, of West Chester, PA, died on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Park Lane at Bellingham in West Chester. He was the husband of the late Frances E. (Rock) Cunnane. Born March 11, 1943 in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Thomas Cunnane and the late Mary (Boyce) Cunnane. Joe grew up in Roxborough and was an accomplished athlete at St. John the Baptist grade school in Manayunk. He graduated from LaSalle College High School, where he was co-captain of the basketball team. Joe attended LaSalle College on a basketball scholarship, and played on men’s basketball teams from 1961-1965. His 1963-1964 squad won the Big Five and Quaker City championships. A defensive standout, Joe served as team captain in 1965. The 21st Ward Athletic Association recognized Joe’s athletic achievements when it inducted him into its Sports Hall of Fame in 2012. Following his graduation from LaSalle in 1965, Joe enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves, and served until April 1971. He also began his career as a staff accountant with Price Waterhouse. A certified public accountant for more than 40 years, Joe co-founded Fischer Cunnane & Associates, Ltd., one of the largest certified public accounting firms in Chester County. Joe was a parishioner of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in West Chester and a regular attendee of the Chester County Men’s Retreat at Malvern Retreat House. Throughout his life, he remained an avid Philadelphia sports fan, and regularly attended LaSalle basketball games with friends and family members. Joe is survived by his children, Susan Doyle and her husband, Michael Doyle, Marie Cunnane, Joseph Cunnane Jr. and his wife, Theresa Cunnane; grandchildren, John Cunnane, Matthew Cunnane, Timothy Cunnane, Daniel Cunnane, Michael Doyle, Jr., and Rose Doyle; and two brothers, James Cunnane, and William Cunnane. He was preceded in death by brothers Thomas Cunnane and Richard Cunnane. Services and interment will be private. Contributions may be made to the Missionaries of Charity, 630 Dekalb Street, Norristown, PA 19401, or to BLOCS.org. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. 610-696-1181 www.DellaFH.com
Published in The Daily Local from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.