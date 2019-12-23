|
|
Joseph Thomas Batten, 61, passed on into eternal life in Heaven on December 21, 2019. He died in his West Bradford home of more than 30 years, surrounded by the loves of his life: his wife, Ruth Ann (nee Kane) and four children, Laura Watt (Samuel), Jillian Schrotberger, Joseph Batten, Jr. (Cindy) and Stephen Batten (Maria). He was their rock. He was the best. He was born in Philadelphia on January 11, 1958. He was the eighth of ten (yes ten) children: Therese, Mary, Barbara, Tom, John, Bernadette, Harry, Joseph, Helene, and Bob. His parents Helen (nee Chinery) and Thomas Batten instilled in him the exceptional values and faith that he lived by. He generously gave of himself in service to his family, community, and church. If there was someone in need, he showed up, often before even being asked. Joe and Ruth Ann married in 1981. He loved Ruth Ann dearly and built his life around her. He was a devoted father to his children Laura, Jillian, Joseph and Stephen. But he was considered a father by so many others because of the way he always made time for the people he loved - that’s what mattered most to Joe. He loved his life, and he did not let go of it easily. During his courageous four-year battle with terminal cancer, he never complained, he always showed up, and he lived each day as if he was in his own heaven on earth. His favorite things became traditions and daily routines among family and friends. He could always find a good excuse (and a good beer) to bring people together. As long as his family, friends, and dog were with him, he could be happy anywhere. He had a special love for boating and fishing on the Chesapeake and tubing down the Brandywine with his grandkids. He was the “Big Dog” and best “Pop Pop” to Austin, Jack, Casey, Abigail, Genevieve, Layla and Hadley. Joe was a dedicated and active member of the Catholic Church, which led him to years of coaching CYO sports and positively impacting the lives of many. He was instrumental in founding the football team at St. Joseph’s Elementary School, where all of his children attended. He was a natural teacher both in life lessons and academia - he especially knew everything there was to know about the Civil War and WWII. Joe was a successful businessperson. His company, Safe Shelter Environmental, which he cofounded with his dear friend Rick Haag, has been serving the region for over 30 years. Joe had a huge network of people who loved him, and a heart big enough to love them back. His loving arms were a safe shelter for so many. He will be dearly missed by all. A visitation for Joe will be held from 9 to 10:15 am on Saturday, December 28th at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 80 S. 17th Ave., Coatesville, where his Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 am. Interment will be held privately, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Abbey of the Genesee, 3258 River Rd., Piffard, NY 14533 (geneseeabbey.org) and/or Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104 (pennmedicine.org/cancer/giving). Please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 24, 2019