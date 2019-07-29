|
|
Joseph Urban, Jr., 88, of Coatesville died peacefully Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Bella Powell Urban with whom he shared 69 years of marriage. Born in Coatesville, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Cymbala Urban. He was employed as an inspector at the former Lukens Steel Company. Joe was a lifelong member of Holy Ghost Orthodox Church. He was avid golfer and he enjoyed playing baseball and watching the Phillies and the Eagles. Surviving him, in addition to his wife Bella; are three sons, Nicholas O. (Bonita); David C. (Patricia); and Christopher J. (Kimberly); a brother, Butch Urban; two sisters, Alice Canull and Pauline Braccio; 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sons, Lance and Joseph IV. Funeral Service will be at 10 a.m., Friday, August 2, 2019 at Holy Ghost Orthodox Church, 392 Charles St., Coatesville where relatives and friends may call beginning at 9 a.m. Interment will be in Holy Ghost Cemetery, Coatesville. In his memory, contributions may be made to Holy Ghost Orthodox Church at the above address. On-line condolences may be made by visiting www.harrismountain.com
Published in The Daily Local on July 30, 2019