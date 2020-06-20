Joseph Waters

Joseph M. Waters aged 64 passed on June 18, 2020. Devoted husband of Therese (White); loving father of Patricia Hennessy (Timothy J) and Colleen; best Poppy of Timmy and Logan Hennessy; brother to James J. Waters Jr. (Lynn), Gerard Waters (Maria) and Annmarie Cox (David). Also survived by numerous loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Pre-deceased by daughter Mary Therese and parents James J. and Theresa Waters. Joe served the citizens of Chester County for almost 41 years, spending thirty of them as Director of the Domestic Relations Office. During that time Joe was a long-time board member of the Domestic Relations Association of Pennsylvania, serving as President of DRAP and chairing more committees than any member. Joe implemented Child Support Awareness Day in the state and instituted the Joint Family Law Conference which was recently renamed the Joe Waters JFLC. He received an award for his exceptional leadership in child support in the state of Pennsylvania. Joe was a recipient of the J. Larry Boling Innovation and Excellence in Local Government Award in 2014. Joe was a faithful member of Saints Simon and Jude Parish for over 30 years, serving on the Parish Council, the fiftieth anniversary committee, and more. Joe was a member of the West Goshen Township Parks and Recreation Board and was instrumental in the planning and creation of West Goshen Park. Every December, Joe took on a special role that brought great joy to many children in the area and spread the true spirit of Christmas to all he encountered. Family and friends are invited for visitation 5:00-8:00 PM Tuesday June 23rd at Saints Simon & Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Court, West Chester, PA 19382. Funeral mass will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Therese White Waters Scholarship Fund at Mother of Providence Regional Catholic School, 607 South Providence Road, Wallingford, PA 19086 or to The Friends Association for Care & Protection of Children, 113 W. Chestnut Street, West Chester, PA 19380. Arrangements by The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.