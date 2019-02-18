Daily Local News Obituaries
James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
(610) 269-6567
Joseph D. Ziegler (Joey Z), 40, of Downingtown, PA, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at his home. Joey is survived by daughter Quinn F. Ziegler, mother Linda L. Ziegler, 3 siblings; Karl “Tony” Ziegler (Holly), Theresa “Teri” Petrohoy (William), Julia R. Ziegler-Mullen, and many loving extended family members. An evening viewing will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019, 6-8pm, at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, PA 19335. Saturday morning, February 23, Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am, where family and friends may visit 9:30am-10:45am, at St. Joseph Church, 332 Manor Avenue, Downingtown, PA 19335. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. For more information, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 19, 2019
