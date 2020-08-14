Josephine Alice Flamer, 95, of Sadsbury, Pa., passed away peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 13th, 2020 while under the care of her family and her youngest son, Darryl, with whom she resided. She was the widow of Elmer J. Flamer, Sr., who died in 2015. Born in Coatesville, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Middleton and Ruth (Black) Middleton. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 11 AM at Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St., Parkesburg, PA 19365 followed by interment in the Church of Christ Cemetery of Ercildoun. The viewing will be held at the funeral home from 10 AM until the time of the service. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com