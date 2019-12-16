|
Josephine Frei Herkins, age 88 of Malvern, PA passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at her residence. Josephine served a full career at General Electric for over 25 years and retired as a Project Engineer. She was the beloved wife of the late Harold H. Herkins. Dear mother of Brian Herkins, Susan Herkins, (Nick Maningas), Amy Herkins, (Chuck Brenneman), Tracy DiGinto, (Dennis), Stephen Herkins, (Rhonda). Loving grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 6. Sister of James Frei (Jean) of Vermont, David Frei (Pat) of Arizona, Cecelia (Mimi) McCallion (deceased), Emma Ernst (deceased) and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 10-11am at Saint Patrick Church 104 Channing Avenue Malvern, PA 19355, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Interment will take place at Philadelphia Memorial Park, Frazer, PA. Memorial contributions may be sent to Saint Patrick Church.
Published in Daily Local News on Dec. 16, 2019