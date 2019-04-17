|
Josephine G. Manetta, of Downingtown, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Tel Hai Retirement Community. She is preceded in death by her husband Joseph S. Manetta, son Anthony Manetta, Father Luigi DiLuigi, Mother Prima L Latini DiLuigi, and sister Santa DiLuigi Gringer. Josephine is survived by her daughter Lucia M. Manetta. The funeral services for Josephine will be held privately. To share an online condolence, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 18, 2019