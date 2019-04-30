|
Josephine Anastasia McCorry (nee Kenny), of Devon, PA., passed away on April 26, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Harold K. McCorry. Devoted mother of Denise Mansmann (Kevin), Richard McCorry (Elaine), Susan Tobin (Ronald) and the late Michael McCorry. Loving grandmother of Ryan, Taylor, Reece, Matthew, Patrick, Michelle and Houston. Dear sister of Sheila Boyle, Catherine Bohn and Jerome Kenny. Funeral Mass Friday May 3, 10:30 AM St. Monica Church, 63 Main Ave., Berwyn, PA. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation at the Church after 9:30 AM. Int. St. Monica Cem. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 5455 N. High St., Columbus OH 43214. McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on May 1, 2019