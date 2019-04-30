Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
(610) 642-7954
For more information about
Josephine McCorry
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine McCorry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine McCorry

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Josephine McCorry Obituary
Josephine Anastasia McCorry (nee Kenny), of Devon, PA., passed away on April 26, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Harold K. McCorry. Devoted mother of Denise Mansmann (Kevin), Richard McCorry (Elaine), Susan Tobin (Ronald) and the late Michael McCorry. Loving grandmother of Ryan, Taylor, Reece, Matthew, Patrick, Michelle and Houston. Dear sister of Sheila Boyle, Catherine Bohn and Jerome Kenny. Funeral Mass Friday May 3, 10:30 AM St. Monica Church, 63 Main Ave., Berwyn, PA. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation at the Church after 9:30 AM. Int. St. Monica Cem. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 5455 N. High St., Columbus OH 43214. McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now