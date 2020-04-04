|
Joshua David Neal Busch, 31 of West Chester, PA died Friday April 3, 2020 at the Brandywine Hall Care Center in West Chester. Born February 20, 1989 in Ohio, he was the son of Richard D. Busch and Gail Craven. Joshua was a graduate of Unionville High School. He was a member Episcopal Church of the Trinity in Coatesville. Joshua enjoyed playing video games with his friends. In addition to his parents he is survived by his brother, Arthur Busch. He is also survived by, aunts, uncles and cousins. Despite being in failing health his last few years, Josh still retained his quirky sense of humor, and was a good friend to many of the residents at Brandywine. Relatives and Friends are invited to his Live Streaming Service on April 8, 2020 at 11 am. To view service, please visit www.DellaFH.com, click onto Joshua’s obituary page and click the live streaming icon. Live Streaming will begin at 10:50 am. Interment will be held in Private. Contributions may be made in Joshua’s memory to the Chester County Hospital Foundation 701 E. Marshall Street West Chester, PA 19380-. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 6, 2020