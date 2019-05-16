|
|
Joshua Chad-Austin Coulter, 27, of Lancaster, passed peacefully on Wednesday, May 15th, 2019. Josh was born on June 21, 1991 and raised in Downingtown. He graduated from Downingtown West in 2010, where he was a very gifted football player. He continued his football career throughout college ending at Thaddeus Stevens, where he recently graduated on May 11, 2019 with an Electrical Construction and Maintenance Degree. Josh worked as a House Manager for several Sober Living Houses in Lancaster and was a Sponsor for local men seeking the same common solution. Josh was a man who was fearless regardless if that fear was to his advantage or not. He was a man whose size and dominating personality was noticed in every room he walked into. He was a protector of all that he held close and all that he cared for. For those who only knew of Josh, he was known as a force to be reckoned with, but for those of us who knew Josh well - we knew that his tough exterior and quick witted responses could easily be thwarted by the sign of any brand new kitten or puppy. He had a great love for animals. A heart and passion for helping others. A bold laugh and strong embrace that could change any mood. He was a man of God, who is now home. He is loved by so many and will be missed beyond measure. Joshua is survived by loving parents, Randy and Nina (Carlino) Coulter of Downingtown; siblings, Cory Coulter and wife Emily (Feist) of Narvon and Carissa (Coulter) and husband Jamour Thomas of West Chester. He will be loved and missed by many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and living paternal grandparents and maternal grandmother. Josh was predeceased by his son, Theo David; older brother, Brandon Anthony Coulter; and cousins, Emily Paige Hacker and Cole Brintzenhofe. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 am on Saturday, May 18th at Calvary Chapel Chester Springs, 217 Dowlin Forge Rd, Exton, followed by his funeral service at 12 noon. Interment will be held privately at a late date. Arrangements are being handled by the James J. Terry Funeral Home, Downingtown. To send online condolences, visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on May 17, 2019