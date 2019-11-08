|
Joy Chaundy Harrison Long, 93, most recently of Tel Hai Retirement Community, Honey Brook, PA and formerly of Downingtown and Exton, PA passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday November 7, 2019. Joy was born in Delaware County, PA, the daughter of the late Morgan M. Harrison, Sr. and Jane Pearson Harrison. Joy was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be dearly missed by her family. Joy was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred F. Long, Jr., with whom she shared 61 years of marriage, her sister, Jane (Harrison) Miller Kamarauskas, and her brother, Morgan M. Harrison, Jr. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Alfred Larry (Natividad) Long of Honolulu, HI, Randy H. (Rita) Long of Honey Brook, PA, Dr. Gregory Scott (Susan) Long of Pittsburgh, PA, and Melanie J. Zell of Honey Brook, PA; grandchildren, Eric Long, Lauren (Jordan) Spallone, and Nicole Zell; and great grandson, Rylen Spallone. Joy graduated from high school in 1944 and worked in Philadelphia before marrying her husband in 1947. She dedicated her time and love to her family. She also enjoyed reading and her time at the beaches of New Jersey, Hawaii, and elsewhere. She was truly a “joy” to everyone who met her. The family greatly appreciates the exceptional care and compassion that she received from the staff of Tel Hai Retirement Community and Compassus Hospice over the last nine years. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday November 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Mausoleum at the Philadelphia Memorial Park, 124 Phoenixville Pike, Frazer, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Joy’s name may be made to Tel Hai Retirement Community Care Assurance Fund. To share an online condolence, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Nov. 9, 2019