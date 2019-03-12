|
Joyce M. Davis, 84, of Downingtown died Sunday, March 10, 2019 at her home. Born in Spring City, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Louise Swinehart Miller and the wife of James Davis with whom she shared 62 years of marriage. She was a faithful member of Hopewell United Methodist Church, Downingtown. Joyce was a legal secretary for The Law Offices of Keen, Keen and Good for many years. She was a member of Women’s in the Church at the Great Community Church in Titusville, FL, a member of Brandywine Senior Circle, where she enjoyed playing pinochle every week. She was also a member of Piston Poppers Motorcycle Club, American Motorcycle Club, Pennsylvania Motorcycle Retread Club, Golden Wings Club and former secretary of the Penn Coachman RV Club. In addition to her husband, Joyce is survived by her daughter, Ruth Byerly of Coatesville and son Robert Davis and his wife Lori of Willow Street; 4 grandchildren: Robert J. Davis, Jr, Denine Davis, Stephanie M. Byerly and Shannon L. Meyer-Purcell; 5 great-grandchildren: Hunter R. Davis, Dominic Dennis, Torre Dennis, Trent Dennis, and Ellis Ladnier; and three brothers: Frank Miller, Robert Miller and his wife Joyce and Earl Miller and his wife Johanna and her dear friend, Ellie Dunn. Joyce was predeceased by her son, Tom Davis. Joyce’s memorial service will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11am at Hopewell United Methodist Church 852 Hopewell Rd, Downingtown. Visitation will begin at 10am. Interment will be in Brownback’s United Church of Christ Cemetery, Spring City. Memorials in Joyce’s honor may be made to Neighborhood Hospice 701 East Marshall St. West Chester, PA 19380. Arrangements are being handled by Wentz Funeral Home, Coatesville (610) 384-0318. To share online condolences please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 13, 2019