Joyce M. Cooper (nee Miller), 92 passed away peacefully the morning of February 8, 2020 at Brookdale-Grandon Farms in Mechanicsburg, PA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold W. Cooper and her son, Harold W. Cooper, Jr. Joyce was born on December 23, 1927 in Compass (Lancaster County) to the late Margaret Mae McCarraher and Samuel Clarence Miller. She is survived by her daughter, Monna Accurti, her husband, Dante and three grandchildren, Dante, Jr. Benjamin and Courtney. Joyce was a member of Olivet Methodist Church in Coatesville and more recently Baughman Methodist Church in New Cumberland. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star (OES), Fraternal Chapter in Coatesville where she served as Worthy Grand Matron in 1963 , she became the Most Worthy Grand Matron of the Grand Chapter of Pennsylvania of PA, (OES) in 1976 and then was a General Grand Chapter Committee Member from 1991-94. She spent many hours volunteering for a variety of organizations which included the Coatesville Veterans Administration Hospital, the Girl Scouts and teaching Sunday School. Joyce was an avid sewer, knitter and reader; but most of all she loved to travel and spend time with her family and good friends. Visitation will be at the Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home in Wagontown, PA on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 9:30 with an Eastern Star Service at 11:15, a Memorial Service at 11:30.and burial at the Hepzibah Baptist Church. A luncheon for family and friends will follow at the Coatesville Moose,1200 Airport Rd, Coatesville, PA 19320. Memorial contributions for Joyce may be made to the OES, Fraternal Chapter c/o Valerie J. Guiseppe, Treasurer, 3657 Upper Valley Rd, Parkesburg, PA 19365 or the , 4250 Crums Mill Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 15, 2020