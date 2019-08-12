|
Joyce Marie Kelly (nee McGrath) was born on August 23, 1949 and passed away on August 19, 2019.
Joyce was the loving wife of Mike Kelly with whom she shared 49 years of marriage. She loved and was loved by her family.
Joyce is also survived by her three children Tracey (Steve), Michael (Kristin) and Joanne (Jay); her 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; her siblings Carol, Mickey, and David. She is predeceased by her parents Alfred and Lillian McGrath (nee Capoferri).
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Wednesday, August 14, 2019 6:00-9:00 PM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Poor Clares of Perpetual Adoration, 4108 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44103.
Online Condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Local News on Aug. 12, 2019