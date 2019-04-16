|
|
Joyce E. Sheetz, 82, of Coatesville, died on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Penn Medicine Hospice Center in West Chester. She was the wife of the late Glenn A. Sheetz who died in 2012. They shared 58 years of marriage. Born in Modena, she was the daughter of the late James R. McComsey and Joy Carnes McComsey. Joyce was an area resident all her life and a 1954 graduate of the former Scott High School in Coatesville. She will be well remembered as an Avon representative for over 52 years. She is survived by three children; Ronald G. Sheetz and wife Jill, of Denver, PA, Cynthia E. Gibbon, wife of Randy, of West Leechburg, PA and Jan Marie Townsend and companion Fran of Shavertown, PA. Daughter-in-law, Carol Sheetz of Gap, Daughter-in-law Lisa Sheetz of Parkesburg, 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and one sister Lillian McComsey of Atglen. She was preceded in death by one son James R. Sheetz and one brother Frank McComsey. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 3 PM at the Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St. Parkesburg, PA followed by interment at Penningtonville Cemetery, Atglen, PA. Viewing from 2 - 3 PM. Online Condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 17, 2019