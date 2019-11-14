|
|
Judith A. (nee Koempel) Hable, 85, of West Chester, PA, passed away on November 13, 2019. Born in St. Paul, MN in 1934, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Ann (nee McMonagle) Koempel. Judy loved visiting her home state of Minnesota, especially St. Paul. She looked forward to her summer vacations down the shore with her family. As a longtime member of the New Century Club, she enjoyed attending monthly meetings. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Hable; loving mother of Terri Powers (Jim) and Joe Hable; adoring grandmother of Brooke and Jamie Powers and Sara Hable. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 10-11:20 AM Monday, November 18, 2019 at SS Simon & Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Court, West Chester, PA 19382, followed by her Funeral Mass 11:30 AM. Interment St. Agnes Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Penn Medicine Hospice-Chester County, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104, would be appreciated. Arr. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Nov. 15, 2019