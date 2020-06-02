Judith Hahn Smeltzer passed away on May 14, 2020. Judy was born in Brooklyn New York on November 22, 1938, the daughter of Rudolph and Mona Hahn. Raised in Scarsdale, New York, and New York City, Judy completed her Bachelor’s Degree at Syracuse University where she met and later married William (Bill) Smeltzer. They lived together in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania where Bill owned and operated an import business, utilizing his ability to speak perfect Mandarin Chinese. Bill predeceased Judy in 2005. Judy was a 40+ year employee of FMC Corporation, rising from her first job in communications to becoming FMC’s Director of State Governmental Relations. She was a true “road warrior” as her position regularly took her all over the United States. She was on a first name basis with many State Governors, US Senators, and Congressman. In addition, she managed FMC philanthropic programs. Judy served as the Chairperson of the American Chemistry Council and its State Affairs Committee. Over the course of her career she received many awards recognizing her outstanding leadership abilities. An avid gardener, Judy was a long time member of the Neighborhood gardens Association of Philadelphia and the Suburban Garden Club in Newtown Square. PA. In her retirement, she pursued her other passions, golf and travel. Living in Hershey Mills, PA in the summer and Sarasota, Florida in the winter she enjoyed her many close friendships. Judy never met a stranger, and always found something positive and interesting to say. Judy is survived by her cousins Elizabeth (Betty) Sadow of St. Augustine, Florida, and William (Bill) E. Hahn of Tampa Florida, and her God Daughter, Karen Sweeney of Cape Cod, Massachusetts. The family suggests that donations in her name be made to The Salvation Army of Eastern Pennsylvania, or to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Daily Local from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.