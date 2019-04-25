|
Judy Rutenbar Rigney passed away peacefully on April 23, 2019 in her home after 18 months fighting ovarian cancer. She was the loving wife of William J. Rigney with whom she shared 37 years of marriage. Judy was born October 28, 1952 in Northville, MI to the late Marjorie Gibson Rutenbar and Edsel E. Rutenbar of Glen Mills, PA. She was a 1970 graduate of Downingtown High School and a 1975 graduate of West Chester University. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children Kristen Cymbor (Craig) and Brian (Jessica); grandchildren William Rigney and Helen; Siblings Linda Conlan (Charles), Mary Parnell (Jeff) and Jim Rutenbar (Cindy); Sister in law Barbara Dreher and mother in law Margaret Rigney; 2 nieces and 4 nephews. Judy had a good life filled with love and joyful times. Her greatest joy was being with family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 6-8pm at the DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. 410 N. Church St. West Chester, PA 19380; 610-696-1181, www.DellaFH.com Interment will be private the following day. In lieu of flowers, Judy wished for donations to Natural Lands Trust www.natlands.org
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 26, 2019