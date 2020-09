Julia Jane Pollock, 97, of Downingtown, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Simpson Meadows. Julia was the widow of Fred M. Pollock, with whom she shared 56 years of marriage. Julia is survived by her sons, Fred M. Pollock, Jr. and Stuart C. Pollock. She is also survived by her brother, Robert. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com