Julie B. Mars
Julie B. Mars, 66 of Glenmoore, PA died Wednesday August 19, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of 45 years to Richard L. Mars. Born August 22, 1953 in Lititz, PA, she was the daughter of the late Bruce A. Burkholder and the late Ruth Diehm Burkholder. Julie worked thirty-six years as a speech and language pathologist for the Chester County Intermediate Unit. It was a career she loved and the love was because of the children with whom she worked. She was an active member of West Chester First Presbyterian Church. At the church she worked with Sweet Dreams which is a ministry providing quilts for babies baptized at First Pres and pillowcases for the pediatric department at Chester County Hospital. She was also an elder and a Sunday school teacher. Julie enjoyed sewing, quilting, the theater, the Philly Pops, a rock concert, or a folk style coffeehouse, and it was not unusual to find her curled up with a good book. Most of all she enjoyed people. She was known for her warm smile and sparkling blue eyes. She will be remembered for her love of husband, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, her nieces and nephews, cousins, and many, many, friends. She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Burkholder. Services at the First Presbyterian Church will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society 1818 Market Street Suite 2820, Philadelphia, PA, 19103. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
