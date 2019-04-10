|
June Elaine Burgoyne, age 89, of West Chester, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2019 at Paoli Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late William A. Burgoyne, with whom she shared 36 years of marriage prior to his passing in 1983. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late Sanford and Stella Hatfield Bechtel. June worked in the cafeteria at West Chester University for over 30 years before retiring. She was an avid gardener and loved her violets. She was a loving Mom and Grammy and absolutely adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren. June is survived by her two sons, William A. Burgoyne, II (Mary E.) and Barry L. Burgoyne (Ingrid); five grandchildren, Ashley (John) Swirzina, Brandon, Alex, Julienna and Rachael Burgoyne; four great grandchildren, Addyson and Aubrey Burgoyne and Luca and Giuliana Burgoyne and their mother Michelle. She was predeceased by a grandson, Barry W. Burgoyne. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, where family and friends will be received from 9:45 - 10:45 a.m. Interment will follow at Oaklands Cemetery, West Chester. To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 11, 2019