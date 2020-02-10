Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
June E. Reedy

June E. Reedy Obituary
June E. (nee Riedel) Reedy, 89, of West Chester, PA, passed away on February 5, 2020.
Born in Brooklyn, NY in 1930, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Julia (nee Kalney) Riedel.
June was the beloved husband of the late Joseph Reedy; loving mother of Robert J. Cave (Susan M.), Joseph T. Reedy, and Mary A. Fretz (Kevin); adoring grandmother of Ian M. Cave, Madison E. Fretz, Brenden J. Fretz, Gavin M. Fretz, Reese M. Fretz, and the late Adam A. Cave; dear sister of Elinor Moebus.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 8:30-10:30 AM Saturday, February 15, 2020 at The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000, followed by her Funeral Mass 11 AM at SS Simon & Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Court, West Chester, PA 19382. Interment St. Agnes Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be made to the Brandywine Valley SPCA in June's name, www.bvspca.org, 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380.
Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Local News on Feb. 11, 2020
