June C. Srenka, 72, of Downingtown, PA, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Penn Medicine Hospice Center in West Chester, PA. June graduated from Downingtown High School in 1965 and from Goldey-Beacom College in 1967. She worked at Johnson Matthey in Wayne, PA from 1967 until her retirement in 2009. June loved camping in Chincoteauge, Virginia, restoring old homes, and reading. She will be lovingly missed by her sister, Debra G. Emberger of Ephrata, PA and her numerous nieces and nephews, including Brian (husband of Joanna), Stacey, and Alex Emberger, with whom June was especially close. Services will be private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA. To offer your condolences visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Nov. 9, 2019