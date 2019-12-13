|
|
June Triggs Graeff, 85, of Newtown Square PA passed away on Sunday December 8, 2019 from injuries sustained in an accident. She was born June 1, 1934 in New York City, to George and Margaret Shrady. She was the wife of the late Robert L. Graeff and sister of the late George Shrady, Jr. She is survived by her daughters Cathy Gearhart of CA(grandsons Thomas(Lynn), Christopher(Valerie), Gregory, Jeffrey and 5 great grandchildren and Caryn McCann of NJ(husband Sedim, and grand daughters Estelle and Camille) June was a graduate of Immaculate University, and received her masters degree from Drexel University. She taught pre-school and kindergarten for more than 25 years in NY and PA. She was a reading specialist and early childhood psychologist. A member of Westminster Presbyterian Church she sang in the choir for many years, and most recently in a choral group at White Horse Village. She loved music, fine arts, gardening, and cherished family and friends. A memorial service will be held Friday January 17, 2020 1:00pm at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 10 W. Pleasant Grove Road, West Chester PA. Donations in her memory can be made to Longwood Gardens, PO Box 501, Kennett Square, PA 19348.
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 14, 2019