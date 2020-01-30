|
|
June Virginia Treat, 93, of West Chester, formerly of Downingtown, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the Pocopson Home, West Chester, PA. She was the wife of the late James W. Treat who died in 2017. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Gladys Frey Cox and Thomas Williams. June was an area resident for most of her life. She is survived by one son Thomas Scibek of Chester County, PA, two grandchildren; Shelly Dayton and James Scibek, four great-grandchildren and two siblings; Vivian Snavely of Ohio and Atwell Guy of Honey Brook, PA. She was preceded in death by four siblings; Gerald Holland, Dorothy Adams, Fred Barkley, and Charlotte Barkley. Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 11:00 AM at the Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St. Parkesburg, PA. Visitation from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Interment will be private. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 31, 2020