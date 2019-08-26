|
K. Diane Hornberger, age 90, of Christiana, PA, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019. Wife of Robert M. Hornberger. Daughter of the late Cassell & Phyllis Ober Martin. Graduated from Scott High School of Coatesville, class of 1946. In addition to her husband are 3 children: Mark Hornberger of Christiana, Eric Hornberger of Parkesburg, Ellen wife of David Trout of Nottingham, 5 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. She was preceded in death by 2 siblings. Funeral service will take place from the Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church, 1199 Valley Road, Quarryville, PA on Saturday, August 31st at 11 a.m. with a viewing time from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment will take place in the Middle Octorara Presbyterian Cemetery. For those who desire memorial contributions in Mrs. Hornberger’s memory are requested to go to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. For the full obituary and to leave condolences for the family please go to shiveryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 27, 2019