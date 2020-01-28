|
Karen B. Geschwindt, 61, of Downingtown, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Bryn Mawr Hospital. An evening visitation will be held on Friday, January 31st from 6 to 8 PM at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown. A morning visitation will be held from 9 to 10:15 AM on Saturday, February 1st at St. Joseph Church, 338 Manor Ave., Downingtown, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Interment will private. Visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 29, 2020