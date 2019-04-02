|
|
Karen Kollias, 66, of West Chester, PA, passed away March 30, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born July 28, 1952 in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Philip and Mary (nee Conowal) Cilinski. She was the beloved wife of Peter P. Kollias; loving mother of Stephen Kollias (Shannon), Christina Slifer (Paul), and Kenny Kollias (Kelly); adoring grandmother of Elaina and Ace; dear sister of Barbara, Rosalie, and Ken; close cousin of Frank and Beverly; and caring aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Elaine. Karen was raised in Aldan, PA and was a graduate of Lansdowne-Aldan High School. She enjoyed baking, reading, stargazing, plane watching, animals (especially her dog Scrappy), and spoiling her children and grandchildren. Her many loved ones are invited to her Visitation 9-11 AM Saturday, April 6, 2019 at The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA, 610-431-9000 followed by her Memorial Service 11 AM. Karen was the blessed recipient of a kidney donated to her by her daughter, Christina. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Gift of Life, 401 N. 3rd Street, Phila., PA 19123, would be appreciated. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 3, 2019