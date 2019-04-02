Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Kollias
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Kollias


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Karen Kollias Obituary
Karen Kollias, 66, of West Chester, PA, passed away March 30, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born July 28, 1952 in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Philip and Mary (nee Conowal) Cilinski. She was the beloved wife of Peter P. Kollias; loving mother of Stephen Kollias (Shannon), Christina Slifer (Paul), and Kenny Kollias (Kelly); adoring grandmother of Elaina and Ace; dear sister of Barbara, Rosalie, and Ken; close cousin of Frank and Beverly; and caring aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Elaine. Karen was raised in Aldan, PA and was a graduate of Lansdowne-Aldan High School. She enjoyed baking, reading, stargazing, plane watching, animals (especially her dog Scrappy), and spoiling her children and grandchildren. Her many loved ones are invited to her Visitation 9-11 AM Saturday, April 6, 2019 at The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA, 610-431-9000 followed by her Memorial Service 11 AM. Karen was the blessed recipient of a kidney donated to her by her daughter, Christina. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Gift of Life, 401 N. 3rd Street, Phila., PA 19123, would be appreciated. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Funeral Home
Download Now