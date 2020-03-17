Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Logan Funeral Home, Inc.
698 East Lincoln Highway
Exton, PA 19341
(610) 363-8600
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Logan Funeral Home, Inc.
698 East Lincoln Highway
Exton, PA 19341
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Logan Funeral Home, Inc.
698 East Lincoln Highway
Exton, PA 19341
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Henofer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen M. Henofer


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen M. Henofer Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family of Karen M. Henofer announce her passing on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Penn Hospice at the age of 65. Born June 27, 1954 in Bryn Mawr, PA to the late Ira and Mary Auch, Karen was one of ten children. Karen was pre-deceased by her adoring husband, Joseph Henofer, in 2018 and is survived by son Michael Shuck of York, PA, his fiance Dana Mallory, and granddaughters Haley and Taylor Shuck. She is also survived by sisters Elizabeth Rudder of Myrtle Beach, Judith Spurling of Schwenksville, Dyanne Delaney of Downingtown, Eileen Stewart of Kennett Square, Mary Swick of E. Fallowfield and brother Robert Auch of Oxford. She was pre-deceased by her siblings Patricia Auch in 1957, Kurt Auch in 1958, Christopher Auch in 1991 and half-brother, James Dean of Stratford, NJ in 2018. A 1972 graduate of Henderson High School, Karen's career as purchaser/buyer for many organizations ended in 2014 when she retired from Metals USA. Karen's quick smile and quicker wit will long be remembered. She was an award-winning gardener, loved decorating for every season, watching and discussing football, and spending time with family and friends. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 10:30-11:00 a.m. with a memorial service beginning at 11:00 a.m. in the Logan Funeral Home, Inc., 698 E. Lincoln Highway, Exton, PA 19341. Interment private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Karen to the at
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -