It is with great sadness that the family of Karen M. Henofer announce her passing on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Penn Hospice at the age of 65. Born June 27, 1954 in Bryn Mawr, PA to the late Ira and Mary Auch, Karen was one of ten children. Karen was pre-deceased by her adoring husband, Joseph Henofer, in 2018 and is survived by son Michael Shuck of York, PA, his fiance Dana Mallory, and granddaughters Haley and Taylor Shuck. She is also survived by sisters Elizabeth Rudder of Myrtle Beach, Judith Spurling of Schwenksville, Dyanne Delaney of Downingtown, Eileen Stewart of Kennett Square, Mary Swick of E. Fallowfield and brother Robert Auch of Oxford. She was pre-deceased by her siblings Patricia Auch in 1957, Kurt Auch in 1958, Christopher Auch in 1991 and half-brother, James Dean of Stratford, NJ in 2018. A 1972 graduate of Henderson High School, Karen's career as purchaser/buyer for many organizations ended in 2014 when she retired from Metals USA. Karen's quick smile and quicker wit will long be remembered. She was an award-winning gardener, loved decorating for every season, watching and discussing football, and spending time with family and friends. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 10:30-11:00 a.m. with a memorial service beginning at 11:00 a.m. in the Logan Funeral Home, Inc., 698 E. Lincoln Highway, Exton, PA 19341. Interment private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Karen to the at
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 18, 2020