|
|
Karen M. (Stull) Hudson, 60, Pottstown Karen (Stull) Hudson, 60, passed away on June 18, 2019 surrounded by the love of her family. Karen is survived by her husband, Ron Hudson, her sons David and Mark Wright, her stepsons and daughters and their families, her parents – Paul and Marie Stull, her sisters and their families, her many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. All of whom will miss the love and caring she gave so freely. Karen grew up in West Chester and resided with her husband in Pottstown, PA. Karen was an avid baker, she loved to cook, take care of her family and enjoyed music, crafts and decorating for every Holiday. Karen drove a school bus and loved being around the kids every day. There will be a visitation for friends and family from 9:30 to 11:30 at the R. Strunk Funeral Home, located at 400 Main Street, Phoenixville, PA 19460 on June 24, 2019. In lieu of flowers, Karen and her family asked that donations be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network - www.pancan.org or through the mail at 1500 Rosecrans Avenue Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Online condolences and memorial donations can be made at www.rstrunkfuneralhome.com. All arrangements are being handled by R. Strunk Funeral Home, Phoenixville, PA.
Published in The Daily Local on June 20, 2019