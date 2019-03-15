Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Birmingham Friends Meeting House
1245 Birmingham Road
Birmingham Township, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katharine Brigham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katharine Brigham

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Katharine Brigham Obituary
Katharine Storrs Brigham, 68, of Birmingham Township, West Chester, passed away peacefully in hospice Monday, March 11, 2019 after a determined struggle against cancer. The oldest child of Richard T. and Margaret H. Brigham, deceased, she is survived by sisters Ann Brigham Thomas of Louisville, KY and Deborah Brigham Wray of Charlottesville, VA, and by brother Robert Brigham of Escondido, CA. Brother Douglas Brigham of Erwinna, PA predeceased her in 2012. She is also survived by three nephews, Steven and Nathan Thomas and Matthew Mesher. A graduate of Westtown School, Wellesley College, and University of Puget Sound Law School, Brigham spent her professional career practicing law in Chester County, first as a general practitioner, and then additionally as an attorney for children in Juvenile Dependency matters. Her detailed care for the young people entrusted to her by the court is well known. She is also well known amongst the bar for on-going sewing projects while waiting her turn before a magistrate, particularly quilts for expectant mothers. She retired from the law December 31, 2017. Brigham is a long-standing member of Birmingham Friends Meeting of Birmingham Road, Birmingham Township, and an active supporter of both the Brandywine Conservancy and the Brandywine Battlefield. A memorial Meeting for Worship service will be held after the manner of Fiends at the Birmingham Friends Meeting House, 1245 Birmingham Road, Birmingham Township Saturday March 23, 2019 at 2 PM. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. 610-696-1181 www.DellaFH.com
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
Download Now