|
|
Katharine Storrs Brigham, 68, of Birmingham Township, West Chester, passed away peacefully in hospice Monday, March 11, 2019 after a determined struggle against cancer. The oldest child of Richard T. and Margaret H. Brigham, deceased, she is survived by sisters Ann Brigham Thomas of Louisville, KY and Deborah Brigham Wray of Charlottesville, VA, and by brother Robert Brigham of Escondido, CA. Brother Douglas Brigham of Erwinna, PA predeceased her in 2012. She is also survived by three nephews, Steven and Nathan Thomas and Matthew Mesher. A graduate of Westtown School, Wellesley College, and University of Puget Sound Law School, Brigham spent her professional career practicing law in Chester County, first as a general practitioner, and then additionally as an attorney for children in Juvenile Dependency matters. Her detailed care for the young people entrusted to her by the court is well known. She is also well known amongst the bar for on-going sewing projects while waiting her turn before a magistrate, particularly quilts for expectant mothers. She retired from the law December 31, 2017. Brigham is a long-standing member of Birmingham Friends Meeting of Birmingham Road, Birmingham Township, and an active supporter of both the Brandywine Conservancy and the Brandywine Battlefield. A memorial Meeting for Worship service will be held after the manner of Fiends at the Birmingham Friends Meeting House, 1245 Birmingham Road, Birmingham Township Saturday March 23, 2019 at 2 PM. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. 610-696-1181 www.DellaFH.com
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 19, 2019