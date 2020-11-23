Katherine Simmers Murphy, 86, of Coatesville passed away November 20, 2020 at Harrison House, Coatesville. Katherine was the beloved wife of the late Charles “Bill” W. Murphy with whom she shared 66 years of marriage before his death in October 2019. She was the loving mother to Kirk W. Murphy, and his wife Danette, Keith A. Murphy and his wife, Lana, and Kevin J. Murphy and his wife, Cheryl. Katherine was lovingly known as “Toots”, especially to her loving grandchildren: Heather Smith, Shanan Shortuse, Kristy Wilkinson and Kyle Murphy. “Toots” was also a blessing to her 8 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her brothers, Thomas, Sr. and Edgar (Skip) Simmers. In addition to her husband, Bill and parents, Clarence and Virginia Simmers, she was predeceased by her brothers, Clarence “Sonny”, Gene, Donald, and Albert. Katherine was a graduate of S. Horace Scott High School, class of 1951. She was captain of the high school swim team, and she went on to win the state title in breaststroke. She retired from the cafeteria service at Coatesville Area Senior High School. She worked at Rainbow Pizza in Valley Township for many years and also volunteered with Meals on Wheels. Services will be private. Interment in Upper Octorara Cemetery, Parkesburg. Memorials in Toot’s honor may be made to Harrison Senior Living of Coatesville 300 Strode Avenue, Coatesville, PA 19320 or to Holisticare Hospice 685 Kromer Avenue, Berwyn, PA 19312. Arrangements are being handled by Wentz Funeral Home, Coatesville 610-384-0318. To share online condolences, please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com