Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
1724 East Lancaster Ave
Paoli, PA 19301
(610) 644-3540
Kathleen Baugher
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
1724 East Lancaster Ave
Paoli, PA 19301
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
1724 East Lancaster Ave
Paoli, PA 19301
Kathleen Baugher Obituary
Kathleen R. (nee Freas) Baugher of Malvern, PA. passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019, surrounded by her family. Kathi was dedicated to her work as an accountant, but in her free time, she enjoyed shopping, spending time with her cats, and traveling when possible. Kathi is survived by her husband, Ronald J. Baugher, and two daughters: Ashley and Taylor. Relatives and friends are invited to the Memorial Service on Wednesday, April 24th at 11:00 am at the Alleva Funeral Home, Inc. 1724 E. Lancaster Ave. Paoli, PA. Visitation Wed. morning from 10-11 at the Funeral home. Int private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Kathi’s honor may be made to; Fox Chase Cancer Center; foxchase.org/giving/ways-give/donate-now or by mail; Fox Chase Cancer Center, Office of Institution Advancement 333 Cottman Ave. Phila. PA 19111.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 21, 2019
