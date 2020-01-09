Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Buchanan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Buchanan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Buchanan Obituary
Kathleen Elizabeth “Kathie” Buchanan (née Lipsky), 81, of West Chester, formerly of Upper Darby, PA passed away on January 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles J. Buchanan; loving mother of Joseph Buchanan (Anne), Kimberly Kelley (John), Stacey Smith (Wayne), James Buchanan (Trish), Meg Rogers (Andrew), Christopher Buchanan (Lori) and the late Chuck Buchanan; devoted grandmother of 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; dear sister of Michelle Lipsky O’Hara. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 9:00-11:30 AM Monday, January 13, 2020 at The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000, followed by her Memorial Service 11:30 AM. Interment St. Agnes Cem. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -