Kathleen Cain Dillon 65, of West Chester passed away on February 18, 2020. She was the wife of Michael Joseph Dillon with whom she shared 38 blessed years of marriage. Kathy is the adoring mother of Colleen Levinson (Brett) and Kelly Pot (Eli), and a cherished, loving grandmother of Alaina, Scarlett, Brody, Brennan, Brayden, Katelijn and Luuk. She is also survived by her beloved dogs, Nathan and Charlie and three cats Kali, Pumpkin and Honey. A Celebration of Life service will be held for Kathy on Monday February 24, 2020 , 11 am at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church 1105 E. Lincoln Hwy, Exton, Pa where friends may visit with the family from 9:30 till 10:45 am. For additional information and online condolences please visit jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 21, 2020