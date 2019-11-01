Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
233 W. Gay St.
West Chester, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Chambers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Chambers


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Chambers Obituary
Kathleen “Beanie” Chambers, age 53, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at her group home in Nottingham, Pa. Born September 23, 1966 in Somerville, NJ, Beanie was the daughter of Tom and Elaine (Malin) Chambers of West Chester. Beanie, who was special needs, was lovingly cared for at her parent’s home in West Chester for forty years until moving to her home in Nottingham, where she was cared for by compassionate and loving caregivers to whom her parents are eternally grateful. Beanie is survived by her sisters, Chrissy Madden, her husband Sean and Cindy Williams her husband Rich and her three nieces, Sarah and Mary Williams and Katherine Madden. Beanie was the epitome of love and left an indelible mark on everyone who came to know her. Beanie’s legacy is one of bountiful love! Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday November 7, 2019 at the St. Agnes Church, 233 W. Gay St. in West Chester In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Beanie’s memory to Willow Tree Hospice, 616 E. Cypress St., Kennett Square, PA 19348. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. West Chester 610-696-1181 www.DellaFH.com
Published in The Daily Local on Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -