Kathleen “Beanie” Chambers, age 53, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at her group home in Nottingham, Pa. Born September 23, 1966 in Somerville, NJ, Beanie was the daughter of Tom and Elaine (Malin) Chambers of West Chester. Beanie, who was special needs, was lovingly cared for at her parent’s home in West Chester for forty years until moving to her home in Nottingham, where she was cared for by compassionate and loving caregivers to whom her parents are eternally grateful. Beanie is survived by her sisters, Chrissy Madden, her husband Sean and Cindy Williams her husband Rich and her three nieces, Sarah and Mary Williams and Katherine Madden. Beanie was the epitome of love and left an indelible mark on everyone who came to know her. Beanie’s legacy is one of bountiful love! Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday November 7, 2019 at the St. Agnes Church, 233 W. Gay St. in West Chester In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Beanie’s memory to Willow Tree Hospice, 616 E. Cypress St., Kennett Square, PA 19348. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. West Chester 610-696-1181 www.DellaFH.com
Published in The Daily Local on Nov. 4, 2019