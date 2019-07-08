|
Kathleen Doyle Finegan of West Chester, Pennsylvania, age 95, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2019, in Wilmington, North Carolina. She was the wife of the late James J. Finegan, with whom she shared almost 60 years of marriage. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Francis E. and Margaret Mahoney Doyle. She is survived by one son, James Jr., of Freeport, Maine; three daughters, Judith Niemann of Wilmington, NC, wife of Hendrix F. C. Niemann, Kathleen Sawin of Haverford, PA, wife of Dr. Henry S. Sawin, and Margaret Edwards of Haverford, PA, widow of Mark P. Edwards; twelve grandchildren, one step-granddaughter and two great-grandsons. An infant son, Paul Francis Finegan, died in 1954. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 13 at 10:00 AM at St. Agnes Church, West Chester, PA. Friends and family may call from 9:00 to 10:00 AM at the church. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com.
Published in The Daily Local on July 9, 2019